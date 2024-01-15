Hold on to your shares: Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN) dipped -5.07% to close Friday’s market session at $1.31, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.30 and $1.43 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 101017 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 114.72K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -39.07% within the last five trades and -47.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -69.89% in the last 6 months and -68.81% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AREN stock is trading at a margin of -39.76%, -52.76% and -64.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AREN deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -88.28 percent below its 52-week high and -2.24 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -82.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.