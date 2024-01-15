Hold on to your shares: MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) dipped -21.99% to close Friday’s market session at $1.10, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.10 and $1.31 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 326122 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 406.75K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -27.15% within the last five trades and 32.53% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -49.77% in the last 6 months and -51.11% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MAIA stock is trading at a margin of -6.62%, -16.61% and -47.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MAIA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -78.93 percent below its 52-week high and 34.15 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -70.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.