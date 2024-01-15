Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) dipped -5.99% to close Friday’s market session at $5.81, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.72 and $6.235 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 190531 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 259.96K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.89% within the last five trades and 35.75% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 153.71% in the last 6 months and 78.77% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IMMX stock is trading at a margin of -9.88%, 10.93% and 87.42% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IMMX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -25.03 percent below its 52-week high and 315.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 102.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.