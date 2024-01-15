In the current cycle, Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) Stock is showing signs of growth

Mizuho raised the price target for the Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 04, 2021, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) raised 7.67% to close Friday’s market session at $3.51, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.20 and $3.54 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 243364 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 242.60K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -14.60% within the last five trades and 18.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 11.43% in the last 6 months and 142.07% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LPTX stock is trading at a margin of -4.33%, 28.16% and 9.92% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.