Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MSAI) Stock is trading Below -65.10% From 50-Day SMA

The share price of Infrared Cameras Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MSAI) dipped -1.32% to close Friday’s market session at $2.98, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.895 and $3.38 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 80659 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 505.45K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.87% within the last five trades and -70.17% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -71.07% in the last 6 months and -72.01% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MSAI stock is trading at a margin of -41.76%, -65.10% and -69.77% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MSAI deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -78.71 percent below its 52-week high and 21.56 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -48.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.