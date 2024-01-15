International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) Stock is more thoughtful than you think

Barclays raised the price target for the International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on October 05, 2020, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) raised 3.27% to close Friday’s market session at $0.66, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.64 and $0.69 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 219087 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 122.02K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.49% within the last five trades and 43.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 44.73% in the last 6 months and 84.44% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. THM stock is trading at a margin of 11.58%, 36.31% and 46.37% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.