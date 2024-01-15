Is Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU) Stock worth its current valuation?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Baiyu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BYU) dipped -5.92% to close Friday’s market session at $1.26, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.25 and $1.39 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 51348 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 363.49K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -16.51% within the last five trades and -15.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -95.73% in the last 6 months and -79.70% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BYU stock is trading at a margin of -16.00%, -28.23% and -93.51% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BYU deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -98.06 percent below its 52-week high and -3.02 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.