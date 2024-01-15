Is it possible to sustain this rally? Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) dipped 0.00% to close Friday’s market session at $1.17, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.10 and $1.17 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 49984 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 266.38K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.68% within the last five trades and 10.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -61.26% in the last 6 months and -9.30% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. COSM stock is trading at a margin of -8.98%, 1.32% and -42.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, COSM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -84.27 percent below its 52-week high and 20.62 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -72.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.