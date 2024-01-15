Is Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) Stock worth its current valuation?

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on October 24, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) raised 3.21% to close Friday’s market session at $23.45, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $22.54 and $23.51 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 398318 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.01 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.94% within the last five trades and 397.88% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 253.16% in the last 6 months and 357.12% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LBPH stock is trading at a margin of 81.17%, 194.20% and 235.84% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.