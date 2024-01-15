Is SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) Stock worth its current valuation?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) dipped -4.80% to close Friday’s market session at $15.07, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $15.00 and $16.22 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 186115 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 956.17K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -31.44% within the last five trades and 58.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 351.94% in the last 6 months and 318.61% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SSNT stock is trading at a margin of 8.63%, 75.95% and 231.03% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SSNT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -38.59 percent below its 52-week high and 485.36 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 102.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.