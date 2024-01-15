Is Societal CDMO Inc (SCTL) Stock a good investment?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL) dipped -3.63% to close Friday’s market session at $0.35, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.32 and $0.3558 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 52177 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 264.29K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.38% within the last five trades and -2.03% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -64.50% in the last 6 months and -15.97% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SCTL stock is trading at a margin of -1.51%, -0.65% and -46.62% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SCTL deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -78.52 percent below its 52-week high and 33.81 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -76.41. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.