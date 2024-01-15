Is this a gain, a loss, or a throwaway? Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) raised 0.79% to close Friday’s market session at $0.54, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.5255 and $0.57 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 324341 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 915.01K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -20.74% within the last five trades and -21.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -65.67% in the last 6 months and -32.68% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DRMA stock is trading at a margin of -13.14%, -20.07% and -56.65% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DRMA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -90.42 percent below its 52-week high and 2.65 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -86.78. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.