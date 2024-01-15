Is this a gain, a loss, or a throwaway? Femasys Inc (FEMY) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) raised 1.34% to close Friday’s market session at $0.93, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.9051 and $0.9539 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 102720 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.10 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.82% within the last five trades and 16.22% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 126.84% in the last 6 months and -34.35% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FEMY stock is trading at a margin of 0.08%, -7.43% and 7.68% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FEMY deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -80.37 percent below its 52-week high and 276.08 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.38. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.