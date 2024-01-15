Is this a gain, a loss, or a throwaway? Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (VRAX) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ:VRAX) dipped -6.36% to close Friday’s market session at $1.03, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.01 and $1.1349 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 183708 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 77.62K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.90% within the last five trades and -36.85% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -74.19% in the last 6 months and -65.27% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VRAX stock is trading at a margin of -25.75%, -46.29% and -70.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VRAX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.56 percent below its 52-week high and 1.98 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.