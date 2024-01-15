Is VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) Stock A Better Investment Than Its Rivals?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) raised 4.23% to close Friday’s market session at $0.41, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3885 and $0.417 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 84101 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 886.20K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.58% within the last five trades and -34.44% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. VSME stock is trading at a margin of -3.63%, -39.31% and -60.32% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VSME deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -95.30 percent below its 52-week high and 16.38 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.