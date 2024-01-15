It is likely that Know Labs Inc (KNW) Stock will grow up

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) dipped -4.72% to close Friday’s market session at $0.50, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.50 and $0.53 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 131718 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 283.39K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.40% within the last five trades and -13.36% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -45.91% in the last 6 months and 94.02% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. KNW stock is trading at a margin of -15.02%, 5.38% and -31.72% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KNW deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -66.05 percent below its 52-week high and 118.48 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -54.11. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.