It’s an all-out bull run for Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) Stock

The share price of Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) dipped -11.36% to close Friday’s market session at $1.56, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.55 and $1.7608 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 261543 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 239.14K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -19.17% within the last five trades and 27.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -30.04% in the last 6 months and 56.00% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DGHI stock is trading at a margin of -16.60%, -0.84% and 3.17% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DGHI deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -38.58 percent below its 52-week high and 159.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -12.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.