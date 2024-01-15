It’s not the right time to quit: OneMedNet Corp. (ONMD) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of OneMedNet Corp. (NASDAQ:ONMD) raised 4.11% to close Friday’s market session at $0.76, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.73 and $0.85 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 104572 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 135.39K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.85% within the last five trades and -25.59% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -92.89% in the last 6 months and -92.92% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ONMD stock is trading at a margin of -9.47%, -72.42% and -91.14% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ONMD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -94.37 percent below its 52-week high and 11.76 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -82.07. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.