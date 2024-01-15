LeddarTech Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LDTC) stock Market Value Reached at $86.28 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of LeddarTech Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LDTC) raised 6.63% to close Friday’s market session at $4.18, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.68 and $4.24 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 52500 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 91.67K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 47.46% within the last five trades and 0.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -20.49% in the last 6 months and -22.38% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LDTC stock is trading at a margin of 39.30%, -5.07% and -16.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LDTC deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -58.16 percent below its 52-week high and 137.50 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -10.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.