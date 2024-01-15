M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX:MPTI) stock Market Value Reached at $103.23 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX:MPTI) dipped -1.10% to close Friday’s market session at $37.00, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $35.87 and $38.08 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 58973 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 80.17K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.79% within the last five trades and 30.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 231.84% in the last 6 months and 52.64% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MPTI stock is trading at a margin of 7.85%, 11.10% and 91.41% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MPTI deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -14.77 percent below its 52-week high and 300.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 234.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.