Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) raised 1.42% to close Friday’s market session at $3.56, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.44 and $3.99 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 65745 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 176.57K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.95% within the last five trades and 44.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -45.58% in the last 6 months and -0.67% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WNW stock is trading at a margin of 23.18%, 17.48% and -28.82% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WNW deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -68.32 percent below its 52-week high and 106.98 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -69.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.