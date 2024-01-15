Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock lower -28.21% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MOBX) raised 1.27% to close Friday’s market session at $2.89, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.71 and $3.1643 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 76018 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 195.66K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -27.48% within the last five trades and -75.23% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -71.76% in the last 6 months and -73.67% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MOBX stock is trading at a margin of -56.49%, -69.25% and -71.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MOBX deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -76.91 percent below its 52-week high and 7.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -56.93. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.