Nubia Brand International Corp (NASDAQ:NUBI) stock is trading 111.39 percent above its 52-week low

The share price of Nubia Brand International Corp (NASDAQ:NUBI) raised 33.40% to close Friday’s market session at $9.62, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.0201 and $9.88 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 144086 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 90.14K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 57.67% within the last five trades and -8.49% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -8.40% in the last 6 months and -11.52% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NUBI stock is trading at a margin of 18.53%, -1.87% and -6.63% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NUBI deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -30.55 percent below its 52-week high and 111.39 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -34.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.