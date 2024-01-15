Offering unique exposure at competitive prices: Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (QLGN) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QLGN) raised 3.33% to close Friday’s market session at $0.51, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.495 and $0.525 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 52516 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 25.76K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.49% within the last five trades and -20.08% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -53.76% in the last 6 months and -44.04% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. QLGN stock is trading at a margin of -8.39%, -21.23% and -43.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, QLGN deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -65.90 percent below its 52-week high and 6.54 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -65.85. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.