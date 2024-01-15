Primech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PMEC) Stock Price Settled at $1.80: What’s Resulting?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Primech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PMEC) dipped -5.51% to close Friday’s market session at $1.80, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.80 and $2.05 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 51341 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 239.72K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -13.04% within the last five trades and -4.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. PMEC stock is trading at a margin of -9.00%, -27.58% and -20.77% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PMEC deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -56.94 percent below its 52-week high and 78.22 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.