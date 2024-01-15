Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) stock Posted Operating Margin of 3.30 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) raised 1.27% to close Friday’s market session at $8.00, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $7.82 and $8.47 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 135531 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 178.40K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 23.46% within the last five trades and 67.36% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. RR stock is trading at a margin of 37.50%, 48.16% and 48.16% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RR deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -5.88 percent below its 52-week high and 92.77 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.