Risks and Returns of Luokung Technology Corp (LKCO) Stock

The share price of Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ:LKCO) dipped 0.00% to close Friday’s market session at $0.47, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.45 and $0.501 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 81411 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 102.96K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.00% within the last five trades and -23.44% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -63.63% in the last 6 months and -34.44% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LKCO stock is trading at a margin of -12.31%, -26.52% and -56.47% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LKCO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -93.90 percent below its 52-week high and 10.83 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.48. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.