Risks and Returns of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) dipped -6.15% to close Friday’s market session at $0.84, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.83 and $0.9537 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 203559 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 146.38K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.00% within the last five trades and 45.08% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -31.71% in the last 6 months and -0.83% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. UNCY stock is trading at a margin of 12.35%, 32.66% and -20.71% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UNCY deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -70.73 percent below its 52-week high and 89.02 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -65.56. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.