Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT) Stock is trading Below -24.73% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT) raised 1.56% to close Friday’s market session at $0.38, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.353 and $0.4195 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 308915 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 207.61K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.20% within the last five trades and -4.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -67.13% in the last 6 months and -47.39% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SDOT stock is trading at a margin of -7.87%, -24.73% and -60.09% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SDOT deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -76.36 percent below its 52-week high and 3.56 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -63.23. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.