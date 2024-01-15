Save Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SVFD) Stock is trading Lower -51.69% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Save Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SVFD) dipped -7.77% to close Friday’s market session at $1.90, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.88 and $2.1352 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 90502 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.09 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.86% within the last five trades and -32.86% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -56.22% in the last 6 months and -31.90% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SVFD stock is trading at a margin of -3.59%, -11.97% and -51.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SVFD deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -88.50 percent below its 52-week high and 14.46 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -84.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.