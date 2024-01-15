Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) Stock at a key inflection point

Northland Capital raised the price target for the Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on January 18, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) raised 2.87% to close Friday’s market session at $0.19, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.175 and $0.19 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 108576 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 320.11K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.58% within the last five trades and 11.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -81.20% in the last 6 months and -46.98% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SLNA stock is trading at a margin of 6.74%, -15.20% and -74.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.