Solowin Holdings (SWIN) Stock: Amazing technical data that you never knew existed

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ:SWIN) dipped -5.51% to close Friday’s market session at $2.23, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.2271 and $2.78 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 121296 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 68.79K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.80% within the last five trades and -22.84% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. SWIN stock is trading at a margin of -19.58%, -17.42% and -18.40% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SWIN deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -82.50 percent below its 52-week high and 21.17 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.