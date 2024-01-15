SOS Limited ADR (SOS) Stock: Thought Concerns

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) dipped -11.85% to close Friday’s market session at $3.87, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.82 and $4.4031 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 243322 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 185.98K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -15.50% within the last five trades and 6.61% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -39.15% in the last 6 months and -3.25% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SOS stock is trading at a margin of -16.93%, -6.95% and -11.50% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SOS deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -59.26 percent below its 52-week high and 24.83 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -59.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.