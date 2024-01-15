SRM Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:SRM) Stock higher 14.19% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SRM Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:SRM) dipped -0.56% to close Friday’s market session at $1.77, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.6513 and $1.92 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 89716 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 74.86K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.72% within the last five trades and -39.18% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. SRM stock is trading at a margin of -13.99%, -24.58% and -17.01% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SRM deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -70.55 percent below its 52-week high and 23.78 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.