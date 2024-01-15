Stay away from Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Stock or get into it

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) stock from “an Underweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on December 19, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) raised 2.42% to close Friday’s market session at $4.24, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.06 and $4.32 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 387008 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.39 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.47% within the last five trades and 160.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 205.04% in the last 6 months and 156.97% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IVVD stock is trading at a margin of 20.82%, 82.03% and 153.15% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.