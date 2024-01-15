Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) Stock at a key inflection point

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) raised 1.00% to close Friday’s market session at $0.25, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2401 and $0.27 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 67258 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 153.96K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.90% within the last five trades and -2.42% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -47.18% in the last 6 months and -21.58% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SBFM stock is trading at a margin of -2.52%, -4.93% and -42.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SBFM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -81.88 percent below its 52-week high and 23.58 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -73.94. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.