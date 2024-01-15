Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) Stock is trading Lower -54.91% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) dipped -0.76% to close Friday’s market session at $0.26, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2365 and $0.27 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 219793 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 395.06K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.97% within the last five trades and 2.51% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -72.98% in the last 6 months and -30.75% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SNPX stock is trading at a margin of -2.75%, -1.69% and -54.91% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SNPX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -86.12 percent below its 52-week high and 22.36 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -76.86. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.