The future of Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Stock is still in tatters?

The share price of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) raised 2.30% to close Friday’s market session at $0.40, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3801 and $0.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 293455 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 245.85K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.09% within the last five trades and -27.14% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -64.29% in the last 6 months and -47.69% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DPRO stock is trading at a margin of -14.66%, -24.49% and -53.16% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DPRO deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -83.77 percent below its 52-week high and 5.26 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -71.18. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.