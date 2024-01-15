The idea of catching Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) Stock might be a good one

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) dipped -0.49% to close Friday’s market session at $0.98, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.97 and $1.0299 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 80290 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 221.41K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -13.27% within the last five trades and -29.99% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. MIRA stock is trading at a margin of -14.81%, -50.18% and -72.77% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MIRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -87.72 percent below its 52-week high and 6.34 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.