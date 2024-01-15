The market value of IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Stock is expected to soar in the coming months

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) dipped -0.53% to close Friday’s market session at $1.89, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.85 and $1.94 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 80029 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 135.63K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.57% within the last five trades and 60.17% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 6.18% in the last 6 months and 62.93% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IOBT stock is trading at a margin of 10.07%, 41.89% and 14.53% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IOBT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -42.73 percent below its 52-week high and 131.53 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -15.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.