The performance of Nxu Inc (NXU) Stock has improved

The share price of Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) dipped -3.98% to close Friday’s market session at $1.69, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.64 and $1.8035 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 358797 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 600.69K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.89% within the last five trades and -42.22% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -98.06% in the last 6 months and -86.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NXU stock is trading at a margin of -31.81%, -49.05% and -96.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NXU deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -99.88 percent below its 52-week high and 5.63 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -98.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.