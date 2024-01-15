The Technical Story of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) dipped -4.17% to close Friday’s market session at $0.57, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.57 and $0.61 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 311546 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 794.14K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.26% within the last five trades and 144.68% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -6.43% in the last 6 months and 114.55% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CATX stock is trading at a margin of 32.62%, 75.96% and 25.53% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CATX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -21.21 percent below its 52-week high and 180.49 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 10.75. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.