The Underside Of Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) Stock Is A Little Uncertain

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RENB) raised 2.07% to close Friday’s market session at $4.43, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.11 and $4.53 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 134373 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 113.27K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 20.38% within the last five trades and 28.03% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 675.15% in the last 6 months and -5.34% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RENB stock is trading at a margin of 25.09%, 34.60% and 106.27% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RENB deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -15.62 percent below its 52-week high and 1027.80 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 101.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.