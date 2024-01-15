There Is Nothing Like Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Nvni Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NVNI) raised 4.51% to close Friday’s market session at $2.55, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.19 and $2.69 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 239118 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 286.77K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 47.10% within the last five trades and 45.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -75.55% in the last 6 months and -31.08% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NVNI stock is trading at a margin of 49.12%, 27.62% and -66.90% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NVNI deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -78.96 percent below its 52-week high and 97.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.