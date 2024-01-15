Top-line Growth is Likely to Be Driven by The9 Limited ADR (NCTY) Stock

JP Morgan raised the price target for the The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 13, 2009, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NCTY) dipped -16.17% to close Friday’s market session at $5.86, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.5767 and $6.99 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 129372 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 60.31K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -16.29% within the last five trades and -12.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -54.92% in the last 6 months and 44.69% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NCTY stock is trading at a margin of -24.77%, -18.81% and -23.02% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.