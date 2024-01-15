Trading Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) Stock is a good strategy

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON) dipped -3.59% to close Friday’s market session at $0.52, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.48 and $0.5448 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 109392 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 137.11K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.82% within the last five trades and -5.17% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -7.14% in the last 6 months and 29.28% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BON stock is trading at a margin of -7.66%, 3.68% and -19.01% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BON deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -79.82 percent below its 52-week high and 48.74 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -47.47. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.