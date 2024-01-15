What Are the Chances of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) Stock Making a Comeback?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) dipped -7.99% to close Friday’s market session at $0.85, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.851 and $0.95 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 134463 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 856.03K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.76% within the last five trades and 31.99% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -37.20% in the last 6 months and 49.84% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NRSN stock is trading at a margin of 6.56%, 15.30% and -25.66% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NRSN deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -70.65 percent below its 52-week high and 113.52 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -53.84. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.