What are the chances of the FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) dipped -0.25% to close Friday’s market session at $0.28, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.28 and $0.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 75333 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.34 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.23% within the last five trades and -0.52% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -84.08% in the last 6 months and -76.64% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FOXO stock is trading at a margin of -3.62%, -23.98% and -85.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FOXO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.27 percent below its 52-week high and 14.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.03. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.