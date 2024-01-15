What are the chances of the Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) raised 15.22% to close Friday’s market session at $1.59, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.3833 and $1.63 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 126302 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 97.05K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 18.66% within the last five trades and 32.50% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -43.62% in the last 6 months and 72.49% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IKT stock is trading at a margin of 21.18%, 41.60% and -31.60% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IKT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -77.10 percent below its 52-week high and 101.27 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -47.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.