What do you think? Take A Moment To Read: Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) dipped -1.09% to close Friday’s market session at $2.71, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.68 and $2.95 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 147599 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 899.64K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -13.14% within the last five trades and -46.61% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -64.90% in the last 6 months and -47.28% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CYTO stock is trading at a margin of -16.55%, -37.28% and -73.83% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CYTO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -97.48 percent below its 52-week high and 44.15 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.